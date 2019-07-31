THE FAMILY of jailed charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are calling on the prime minister to make it a legal obligation for the Government to protect the rights of Britons abroad.

Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe’s family are working with the families of people from across the UK who are currently being unfairly held overseas, or who have recently been released, to form the British Rights Abroad Group (BRAG).

The group has launched a petition calling on Boris Johnson to lead an initiative in Parliament to make it a law for the British Government and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to defend and protect the human rights of Britons abroad.

Currently, consular protection is not a right that British citizens detained abroad – even when innocent – are entitled to, and it is offered only on a discretionary basis.

In a letter to the prime minister, the families ask that he takes seriously the plight of British citizens being held in foreign lands, giving him the opportunity to “correct past mistakes and fight for the rights and protections due to all British Citizens.”

READ MORE:

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe said: “For me, this is about the meaning of a British passport, and that when it really matters the government should have your back.

“Protecting people from torture and arbitrary imprisonment should not be discretionary, but government’s first task. That is why we’re joining the campaign to change the law.”

(Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, holding her daughter Gabriella. Picture: The Free Nazanin campaign/PA Wire)

This petition comes after more than 230 MPs signed a letter set up by Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe’s local MP Tulip Siddiq calling on the new PM to work towards her release, and the release of other British nationals detained in Iran.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International’s Cardiff group showed their support for Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe by unveiling a giant knitted Chain of Care at the Stand Up in the Park event as part of the Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival.

The chain stretched more than 500m and was made up of 2,810 links, totalling over three million stitches.

Each link contained 1,190 stitches, symbolising the 1,190 days since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest at the time of the event.

(The Free Nazanin Campaign at the Stand Up in the Park event in Cardiff. Picture: Natasha Hirst.)

Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe’s sister-in-law, Rebecca Ratcliffe, a GP in Cwmbran, said: “This was the third year they have done this for Nazanin.

“The ‘Knit for Naz’ campaign really caught on. People from all around the country were knitting links in support of Nazanin. We had over 2,800 links in the end.

“It was a lovely night and it was very moving to see how much care people had put in to it.

“The entertainment was great and lifted our spirits in a time where we needed it most.”

Mrs Ratcliffe said that her sister-in-law had been left “shaken and very anxious” after her time in the mental health ward.

To sign the petition, visit

.