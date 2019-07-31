A NURSE accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a 65-year-old man in a head-on crash is to face a retrial at the end of the year.

A jury was discharged this week as Cerys Price, aged 28, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, faced trial accused of being responsible for killing Robert Dean, of Cwmcarn, after a collision three years ago.

The alleged victim died on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport after the collision on July 15, 2016.

Price is also charged with causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving. He was a front seat passenger in her Isuzu “jeep”.

Mr Dean was driving a Vauxhall Astra.

Judge Michael Fitton QC discharged the jury at Cardiff Crown Court for legal reasons.

A retrial start date has been set for Monday, December 9.