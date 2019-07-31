BORIS Johnson has released a new video following his visit to a farm in Newport.

Mr Johnson visited Wales for the first time yesterday since being appointed prime minister on July 24.

In the newly released video, he said: "I'm thrilled to be here in Newport, in South Wales, for my first time as prime minister visiting this amazing chicken farm, egg farm, I should say, and supporting agriculture and the rural community in Wales because there is an opportunity now as we come out of the CAP (Common Agriculture Policy) to organise our support for agriculture in a way that suits the interests of UK farming making it easier...

"So we're treating Brexit not as a threat but as a great opportunity for our country."

Most of Mr Johnson’s visit to Shervington Farm, on the outskirts of Newport, was conducted away from the press and, while the new prime minister toured the chicken coops, the reporters were cooped up inside one of the farm’s outbuildings preparing for a short interview.

Upon meeting reporters, Mr Johnson set out his stall in support of the farmers of Wales.

"We don't want no deal but it's vital to get ready for all eventualities,” he said.

"I hope, in the future, Welsh farming will find strong new markets."

