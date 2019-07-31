FAMILIES enjoyed a day of fun at Cwmbran’s All Creatures Great and Small open day on Saturday.

The annual event is one of the key fundraising days in the animal sanctuary’s calendar, with more than 2,000 people making the trip to support them.

The day featured a range of music and entertainment, a birds of prey display, a dog show, and following feedback from previous years, a dedicated a kids corner with arts and crafts, games and inflatables.

All Creatures Great and Small fundraising officer Megan Norris said: “The day was a huge success. We were really lucky with the weather and had over 2,000 people attend which helped to raise a significant amount for the sanctuary.The live entertainment and dog show was a massive part of the event, and our children’s craft and play area was very popular, as was the children’s entertainment.

(The All Creatures Great and Small open day. Picture: All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary)

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our volunteers and supporters, without whom, the sanctuary would not be able to run day to day let alone throw a big event like last Saturday.

“We would like to thank St John’s Ambulance, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Gwent Police for attending the day and making it feel like a real community event.”

Here are a selection of pictures from the day:

(Crowds take shelter from the sun at the All Creatures Great and Small open day. Picture: All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary)

(The All Creatures Great and Small team at the open day. Picture: All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary)

(Dogs and their owners at the All Creatures Great and Small open day. Picture: Keen Eye Media)

(The birds of prey display at the All Creatures Great and Small open day. Picture: Keen Eye Media)

(Children meeting some of the cats being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small. Picture: Keen Eye Media)