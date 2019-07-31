A FAMILY have released a loving tribute following the fatal road traffic collision on the A4042.

Police were called to a report of a serious accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the A4042 between the Hardwick Roundabout and Llanover on July 28.

Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named by Gwent police as 60-year-old Neil Powell from the Caerphilly area.

In a tribute released to Gwent Police, his family said he was "loved by all", and would be "sadly missed."

“Neil Berian Powell was a loving husband, son and devoted Dad, Grandad, Great Grandfather and Father-in-law," they said.

“He was a faithful and loyal member of St Tyfaelog Church, Pontlottyn where he played the organ for over 30 years and was a keen biker, and a passionate Welsh rugby supporter.

“Neil will be sadly missed by his work colleagues at the print room Tredomen, Caerphilly.”

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are requesting any motorists using the road around this time to please check any dashcam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information or anyone who my have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 388 of 28/07/19.