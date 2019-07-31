NEWPORT City Council’s chief executive Will Godfrey is leaving the authority after six years to join Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES).

Mr Godfrey is expected to start in his new role in early October subject to his appointment being approved by BANES councillors on September 5.

He joined Newport City Council in 2013 having served as chief executive of East Hampshire District Council and as a strategic director at Bristol City Council.

In a statement Mr Godfrey said: “I am delighted and humbled to be offered the opportunity to take on the role of chief executive of Bath and North East Somerset Council.

“I’m looking forward to working with councillors, communities and colleagues to ensure we keep improving the lives for everyone across the council area.”

Mr Godfrey will replace outgoing BANES chief executive Ashley Ayre, who is retiring from his role after 13 years of service.

BANES says the incoming senior officer brings with him “extensive experience” of working senior level with both UK and Welsh governments.

The council’s leader, Cllr Dine Romero, said: “Will’s experience in strategic financial management, organisational change and regeneration fits well with the challenges we face over the next few years.

“A new chief executive will be involved with our commitment to climate emergency and our aims to deliver for residents, to focus on prevention and give people a bigger say.”

Newport City Council has been contacted for comment.