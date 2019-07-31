THE National Assembly for Wales’ Public Accounts Committee has published a report today looking at the management of follow-up outpatient appointments in Wales.

The committee has outlined concerns about health boards’ lack of progress at reducing waiting times for outpatient follow up appointments.

Typically, follow-up outpatient appointments are for patients who need a review after surgery, management or maintaining chronic conditions, or monitoring signs of deterioration.

The Auditor General for Wales published a report in October of last year setting out concerns about the management of follow-up outpatients across Wales. The report was the result of a follow up to local audit reviews in 2015 which exposed 'serious failings'.

But since then the situation has actually got worse in some areas.

READ MORE:

The committee heard how there are large waiting lists, not all health bodies are reporting data correctly and there is insufficient scrutiny of the extent of waiting times.

The Public Accounts Committee has set out 10 recommendations for the Welsh Government on how to improve the management of outpatients.

Nick Ramsay AM, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee said: “We are very concerned that the situation regarding outpatients does not appear to be improving and that the picture is mixed across Wales. Delays in these appointments can put patients at risk of harm. Outpatients across Wales should expect the same service, wherever they live.

“The inconsistency of service across Wales is a common theme in health inquiries that we have considered. Time and time again we have found that health boards are not learning lessons from each other or implementing best practice.

“Patients in most instances are best placed to evaluate the level of pain, or whether they have any concerns – and we would like to see the NHS use this information to care for those with the greatest need first and minimise unnecessary appointments.

“Often people are given follow up appointments because that’s the way it’s always happened. By listening to patients and using technology we can ensure that patients with the greatest need are seen first and that NHS resources are used the most effectively.

“Our report today outlines recommendations for the Welsh Government with improvements that health boards can make.”