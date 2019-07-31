POLICE are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on Langstone Court Road, Newport.

Stephen Bell, 57, a council highways worker from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Langstone Court Road on Thursday, July 18.

Speaking in tribute, his family said he would be in their hearts forever.

"Stephen was a hard working, kind, caring man with a large personality," the family said.

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting Papa who will remain in our hearts forever.

"Stephen was loved by all."

A Newport council spokesman said: "Newport City Council would like to pass on its sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee who died in this tragic accident."

At Mr Bell's inquest opening, the preliminary cause of his death was identified as blunt force trauma to the trunk.

A 55-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Now, police are appealing for any information that could help them with their investigation.

A force spokesman said: "At approximately 11.40am on Thursday 18th July 2019, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and highways worker under the M4 on Langstone Court Road, Newport.

"A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

"Officers would like to speak with anyone who used the road and was aware of the roadworks between Monday 15th and Thursday 18th July, particularly those who may hold any dashcam footage of this journey.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 183 of 18/07/19."