A GWENT house has been searched in connection to a death in Southampton.

The search was carried out at a house in Nantyglo on Monday, July 29 in connection with the death of 41-year-old Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton, Hampshire.

His family released a tribute: “Gurinderjit was a devoted father to his two young children and a loving fiancé to his partner. He adored his parents.

“He had an infectious sense of humour and would always find the best of any situation.

“He was a principled man and would always be the first to offer help to those that needed it. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.”

Mr Rai's body was found in a parked car on Shepherds Farm Lane in Corhampton on July 13. A post-mortem found that he died from gunshot wounds.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Gwent Police carried out the search.

A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed the search took place. He said: "Gwent Police assisted Hampshire Police to execute a warrant at an address in Ebbw Vale on the morning of Monday, 29th July 2019. This relates to an ongoing criminal investigation from the Hampshire area."

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: "We can confirm that officers from Hampshire Constabulary carried out a warrant at an address in Nantyglo, Wales, on Monday 29 July.

"No arrests were made.

"The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Coach, an investigation into the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton, Hampshire.

"The body of the 41-year-old man was found in a car parked in Shepherds Farm Lane on Saturday 13 July.

"Seven people have been arrested and released on police bail in connection with this investigation."