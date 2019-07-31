RESIDENTS are being invited to have their say on fresh plans to build homes on the site of the former University of South Wales (USW) campus in Caerleon.

Redrow Homes is preparing to submit a planning application to redevelop the site into 223 homes, after purchasing the site for £6.2 million from the university.

The developer has launched a public consultation on the plans, which include converting the main grade-II listed former campus building into homes and creating an exercise trail and new play area.

A mixture of one, two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes are proposed.

The development proposes 152 houses, 22 affordable homes and the remaining 49 homes located within existing buildings at the site – the main campus building, village hall, TJ Webley building, Tŷ Hywel building and Felthorpe House.

The listed buildings will be converted to one-, two- and three-bedroom flats as well as two- and three-bedroom houses.

Felthorpe House will be converted into a five-bedroom house.

A key aim of the plans is also to improve pedestrian and cycling provision across the site.

It is proposed to widen an existing public right of way which goes towards Ponthir Road to provide a three-metre wide footpath and cycleway, connecting the site to nearby facilities.

Pedestrian links from Bellin Close, St Cadoc’s Close and Ponthir Road could also be introduced under the plans.

A “high-quality residential neighbourhood” is proposed, aiming to enhance the gardens of the listed building to create a relaxing and peaceful space.

The rugby field will be ‘re-wilded’, with tree and meadow plantings, while providing a large ‘kick-about’ space at its centre.

A new equipped children’s play area will be provided on the rugby field, while an exercise trail is also proposed on the site.

The scheme is designed so that the site can be used for recreation, exercise and relaxation – encouraging residents out of their homes and to consider alternative transport methods.

Parking will meet council requirements and include 34 visitor spaces, according to the plans.

Previous plans submitted by the university for 311 homes on the site were rejected by Newport council last autumn due to traffic and air pollution concerns.

Caerleon is one of 11 air quality management areas across Newport where nitrogen dioxide concentrations breach air quality standards.

Any comments or objections to the consultation must be submitted by September 6 and can be made at caerleoncampus.co.uk or by email to caerleoncampus@lichfields.uk.