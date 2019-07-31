A WOMAN who kicked her victim “full blast” in the face has avoided jail.

Katie Roberts, of Farm Close, Oakdale, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Roberts’ victim had been walking to a relative’s home with her son in Oakdale in June 2018.

Prosecuting Bethan Evans, who explained that there was “history” between both the defendant and complainant, said: “The complainant saw the defendant at the end of the street.

"She saw her point at her and her son, and so went down to speak to the defendant to find out why.

“As she walked over, she realised she recognised the defendant because of the history between them.”

An argument happened between the pair, where the defendant was at one stage nose-to-nose with the complainant.

A witness said that the victim pushed Rogers, who was then 31, away from her and was then “struck” in the face and fell to the floor.

A fight then broke out between the women, with Rogers kicking her victim “full blast in the face”.

Edward Mitchard, who was mitigating, said his client had a “positive, good character”, adding: “She realises the seriousness and has had 13 months to think of what she did.

“[This was] completely out of character.

“She has not committed any offences since that time.”

But Judge Eleri Rees said the scene was “very unpleasant”

“You pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity,” she said.

“This was a very unpleasant scene. It is wholly unacceptable to punch her several times."

She was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay both £500 compensation and a £140 surcharge.