A STREET food and music festival is coming to Newport this summer at Tredegar Park.

BBQ JAM is an adult street food and music festival which started from the humble beginnings of a home barbecue, and will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12pm to 10.30pm.

Friends and family were the first attendees of this event but has grown over time into a well-established brand name and has been running officially now for three years as a mini festival.

In the past the event has seen the likes of Big Zeek’s, WSTRN, Lotto Boys and Trillary Banks grace their stage and create a vibrant feel to their event, which party goers have enjoyed year after year.

READ MORE:

This year there is an even bigger line up with artists such as Ms Banks, Marcus Nasty, Young Lion and Jack Junior, plus many more.

Ms Banks, a 24 year old rapper from South London. In April of 2017, she supported ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B on her UK tour.

She is most known for her song ‘Yu Zimme’ and has collaborated with many UK artists such as Tinie Tempah and Stormzy.

Marcy Nasty is head of A-list grime crew N.A.S.T.Y. as a DJ and Young Lion are a group with blends of roots, rock, and reggae and improvise their songs each time they perform so listeners get a fresh experience every time they perform.

Food partners for the festival currently include Smoking Bagels, Cham Cham, and Reall Spice with more to be announced.

Tickets are currently on sale for £25.