MOUNTAIN rescue were called out this week to assist a man who had got into difficulty on Sugar Loaf Mountain after attempting to climb the peak on his mobility scooter.

The man, who rescuers gave said is aged in his 40s, had sustained injuries after falling from his scooter and was carried down the mountain, near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, after struggling to make it the summit.

Volunteers from Longtown Mountain Rescue brought him, and his scooter, down the 1,955ft (595m) peak in a stretcher on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was then conveyed to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.