A NEW report details the post-Brexit priorities of people on low incomes in the most deprived area of Newport.

The briefing, named 'Post-Brexit priorities for low-income voters in deprived areas', by The UK in a Changing Europe and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) sets out what low-income voters in Newport, that have been locked out of opportunity, want to see after Brexit: their hopes, fears and aspirations for their families and local economies.

The main findings of the report are:

People feel disillusioned and distrust politicians. They are frustrated at the lack of progress on the domestic issues that matter to them.

People expect more spending on domestic priorities, they want to see their areas receive their ‘fair share’ of investment from government and business, so they have the opportunity to thrive.

An ambitious policy offer could deliver electoral dividends. People’s economic priorities were for more vibrant local economies and high streets; better paid and more secure work that boosts their living standards; and opportunities to improve their skills and find good apprenticeships.

One man from Newport, who was mentioned in the report, decried the focus on London over the areas of the country which are suffering most.

He said: "Westminster and the government are London-centric, and the further west, east, north you go, you know, the poorer things are.”

The report found that participants felt other areas were forgotten about, and stripped of investment, talent, funding and attention as a result of decisions being made with a ‘London mindset’.

Within towns overshadowed by larger cities there is a sense of losing out twice – first to London then again to their larger neighbour.

Similar views were expressed in Newport, where there was concern about a lack of investment in the Welsh Valleys.

“It goes back to the way we want to encourage companies coming to Wales," said one man quoted in the report.

"You just don’t want to encourage them to go to Swansea, Cardiff, Newport. You want them to go into the valley.”

The need for alternatives to university for young people was also a theme.

Going to university was seen as saddling young people with debt and stripping the area – and local economy – of skilled workers, as those leaving for university rarely returned.

“The thing is, they go away to university. They don't come back," said a Newport participant.

The report concluded by saying: "Brexit has monopolised political and policy debate, leaving little room for domestic issues.

"Too much emphasis has been placed on how to appeal to Leave or Remain voters as separate groups, and far too little on how to bridge that divide.

"The focus should be on rebalancing the economy, making sure work pays, supporting local economies and high streets so they can be vibrant and ensuring people have the skills to make the most of opportunities in their area."