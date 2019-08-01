A VIRTUAL reality arcade that opened six months ago is going from strength to strength - bringing a new form of gaming to the Valleys.

Family entertainment and bonding is the goal of VR Experience Wales.

Virtual Reality (VR) is a fully immersive gaming reality that allows the user to be placed into the game by wearing a headset and having controls.

Similar to a Nintendo Wii to a new level - with all the movement associated with the console - but rather than watching the characters, you become the character.

The business, on Abercarn’s Prince of Wales Industrial Estate, is owned by the Crook family who also own Best B4 Foods, which is attached to the building.

Holly Crook, 51, said her husband Mark wanted to do something with the back part of the large warehouse and so VR Experience Wales was born.

The next nearest VR arcade is in Cardiff, meaning VR Experience Wales, in the heart of the Caerphilly County Borough, opens up the immersive gaming world to a whole new audience.

It is also less than half of the price of the Cardiff one, at just £12 an hour instead of £30.

Mrs Crook said: “One child has a paper round and he uses the money to come in and play games on the VR. The way I see it, if children are here playing VR, they’re not outside getting into fights or damaging the environment around them and they are getting a fun experience.”

(Getting immersed in the world of VR at VR Experience Wales. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“We had a group of men come in, it was either on a Friday or Saturday night, and they were all dressed up ready to go out drinking, but they came in first to have a few games and then went on their way.

“There have been a lot of families coming in and playing the games together and word is spreading from people who have enjoyed it here.”

There is a variety of games that can be played, aside from the usual ‘shooters’ and zombie games.

A‘freediving’ game has become particularly popular.

It allows the person to complete a free-dive with the safety of not actually leaving the ground.

For those who don’t want to fully immerse themselves in the VR, there is also non-VR gaming in the form of the escape rooms.

VR Experience Wales is open throughout the summer 10am to 3pm and on weekends 10am-4pm.

It is also open between 6pm and 9pm in the evenings for booked events, including parties.

