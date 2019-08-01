IT has dominated the skyline of the city for more than a century.

And in that time, it has become one of the most popular tourist sites in Wales.

But what is the secret of being able to keep an historic structure, like the Newport Transporter Bridge, operating many days a week?

Enthusiast David Hando believes that the work from countless volunteers who are involved in both the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge charity and the visitor’s centre are of “immense importance” to the bridge.

“Like all historical structures the role of the volunteers and staff is essential,” said the Newport resident.

“The visitor’s centre, which is alongside the bridge, is of immense importance. People visit the centre to learn more of the bridge, as well as to buy items connected to it. This all goes towards supporting the bridge.

“And then you have the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge charity. The volunteers – including myself - do everything we can to promote the bridge. This includes performing talks, holding exhibitions , open days and many other things.

“But it is the dedication from the loyal volunteers that helps to keep the bridge going.

“They work around the clock and are driven by their admiration for the bridge. They need to be thanked for their tremendous work.”

He added: “The bridge symbolises Newport and that is why it is so important. It successfully attracts a large number of tourists every year.”

(David Hando)

Mr Hando, who is currently chairman of the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge charity, stressed that more volunteers were needed, though.

And in the same breath, he warned the public not to take the Grade I-listed rarity for granted.

He said: “I have been involved with the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge for many, many years. And I have learnt that people do, at times, take the bridge for granted. Yet if it were to suddenly disappear then, of course, people would miss it.

“It is one of fewer than 10 transporter bridges that remain in use in the world.

“I am encouraging anyone who is interested in the bridge to make contact and volunteer.

“We need as many volunteers as possible to keep the visitor centre open.

“There is also no reason why you cannot come and visit the bridge. There are so many things you can do here, including climbing over it or going on the gondola.”

He added: “In order to make the bridge better than it already is we need to spread the word. That is why I am saying publicly that volunteers are needed. I hope people will come forward.

“There are some interesting times coming for the Newport Transporter Bridge.

“The council has applied for funding. If successful, funding it will ensure the site is open for many years to come.”

Newport City Council submitted a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund for cash to restore the bridge last year.

To help the bridge fundraising campaign visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/newporttransporterbridge1

If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation, you can e-mail Mr Hando at david.hando@hotmail.com