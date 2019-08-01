BIKERS from across the country descended upon the streets of Newport city centre for a monthly meet-up.

Amy McCann, owner of McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar, in Newport, High Street, is organising monthly meet-ups with bike enthusiasts from all around the country.

The event was mainly hosted in her bar, and was organised on social media under the group name ‘Bikes Burgers Beer’.

“We have people coming from all over, some I know came from Gloucester and Hereford,” she said.

Many have praised the organised meets as a way of bringing business back into the city centre.

(Pictures of the many motorcycles at the biker's meet)

“It was a busy event and tons of people attended,” she added.

“I’m hoping that it will hopefully bring something to Newport, as there is not much here at the moment.”

(More pictures of the array of motorcycles on display at the meet)

Most of Amy’s customers are biker’s and have been asking her for a while to organise a biker’s meet.

“It’s also something I’m interested in as both my dad and husband are bikers,” she said.

The meets will be happening on the last Monday of every month, times varying, and will stop once the weather starts to get bad and will start back up again around March.

The next one will be taking place on Monday, August 26, 2019.

