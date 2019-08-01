THE family of Christopher Jones, who died last week in Pontypool, has described him as a kind, helpful, and generous man who loved animals.

Mr Jones died in an explosion in Pontypool on July 22. His family believe he took his own life.

“He meant absolutely everything to me,” his mother Kathie said. “I’ve never laughed so much as I did with him.

“We had this bond that just couldn’t be broken. I was so proud of him.”

Mr Jones had suffered with mental illness and had been admitted to hospital on numerous occasions, his mother said.

He was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome as a child, and was later treated for schizophrenia and paranoia.

These conditions made it hard for Mr Jones to socialise, but despite this he was well known for his generosity and his good nature.

“If he knew anyone needed something, he would go and buy it and give it to them,” his mother said. “Speak to anyone who knew Christopher, and they’ll say what a lovely man he was.

“He never had a bad word to say, and his manners were impeccable.”

In his spare time, Mr Jones loved multiplayer video games, and would spend hours playing online.

He adored animals – especially dogs – and would often visit rescue centres with his support worker.

“We were planning to get a dog when he was released [from hospital],” his mother said. “He was so much happier when he was with an animal.

“Our lottery dream was to buy a small place and take in rescue animals.

“He loved the idea of saving [an animal] and giving it a new home.”

Mr Jones was selfless, his father Brian said, adding: “He’d give you the shirt off his back if you didn’t have one.

“He was very devoted to his mum, as indeed she was to him.”

They spent a lot of time together – playing Scrabble, walking, or doing the shopping – his mother said.

Due to the nature of Mr Jones’ death, his relatives said they still didn’t know all the circumstances of what had happened on July 22, and consequently they would have to wait a while before funeral arrangements could be made.

Mr Jones’ cousin, Donna Sullivan, has set up a fundraising page in Mr Jones’ memory to help his family pay for the funeral costs.

She has also organised a family fun day, again to help with the funeral costs, to be held on August 11, 1pm-4pm, at the Olive Tree in Cwmbran.

The family hopes members of the public will attend and support the cause. Any additional money raised will be donated to mental health awareness charities.

To view the fundraising page set up in Christopher Jones’ memory, click here.