THE full lineup for the bucket list festival put on for a dying teenager has been announced.

Sunday, August 4 will see hundreds descend on Crosskeys Rugby Club’s Pandy Park for Izzyfest.

We previously reported on some of the acts who were giving their time to perform and now the full line-up has been announced with amended times.

Gates will open at 11am, with the first act, Women Choir, taking to the stage at 11.45am. Previously announced were Rockhouse, Esme Cheadle, Kaysha Louvain, The Strip Lights, Arcade So 80’s, Robb Dee as Tom Jones, West End star Dive Wickenden, Iago, former X-Factor contestant Bradley Hunt, magician Adam James Reeves and guest compere will be Big Brother 2018 runner-up Akeem Griffiths.

They will be joined by Rivers and Roads and Tarion, both bands will be performing a half-hour slot of acoustic tracks, Newport covers act All Star Duo, rock group The Switch and No Dark Just Stars. Popular covers band Ninth Gate will close out the outdoor event.

Things will move into the clubhouse at Pandy Park for Rockhouse to perform.

Fun stalls, inflatables, mascots, dance demonstrations and more will be at the festival. A full bar is provided via the clubhouse and there will be all the standard searches on bags before entry.

You are able to take soft drinks and picnic style food, however, no glass and no alcohol that has not been bought in the bar.

Car parking will be available at Crosskeys College between 10am and 10.30pm and for those who don’t want to walk to the festival, there will be a minibus transporting people, at a cost of 50p per person.

(Izzyfest will be held on Sunday, August 4 at Pandy Park, Crosskeys)

Parking at Pandy Park is reserved for bands, stall holders and members of staff only.

Full Izzy Stage Schedule

11am – Doors

11.45am-12.05pm – Women Choir

12.15pm-12.35pm – Esme Cheadle

12.50pm-1.20pm – Rivers and Roads

1.35pm-2pm – Kaysha Louvain

2.15pm-2.45pm – Tarion

3pm-3.30pm – All Star Duo

3.45pm-4.15pm – Robb Dee – Tom Jones tribute

4.30pm-5.15pm – Arcade So 80’s

5.30pm-6pm – All Dark No Stars

6.15pm-6.45pm – The Switch

7pm-7.45pm – The Strip Lights

8pm-9pm – Ninth Gate

9.30pm -11pm – Rockhouse (inside)

Tickets are available online, in the Grove pub in Pontymister for £10 for adults, children under 16 go free with paying adult. There will be tickets available on the day at £15 for an adult and under 16s still go free with a paying adult. All proceeds will go to Ty Hafan and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Izzyfest has been set up to give 17-year old Izzy Withers, from Risca, her dream of going to a festival. Izzy is currently under the care of Ty Hafan after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

One of her bucket-list items was to go to a festival, but her mum Tracey Bryant-Withers thought that she would be too ill to go.

So, she approached the organisers of Glastonselfy and in just four weeks, have pulled together a full one-day festival with fun for all the family.