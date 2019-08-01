A MUM of two from Newport is urging people to register to become a blood stem cell donor after a stranger's donation saved her life.

Amy Williams, 41, is a mum of two young children and was diagnosed with a rare form of Myelofibrosis two years ago – a type of blood cancer – and given a prognosis of just four years.

(Amy with her two young children)

Amy is incredibly grateful to have found her lifesaving match.

She can’t thank her anonymous donor enough for giving her a second chance and ensuring her children have a mother to take care of them.

Now she is urging people to come forward and sign up to the UK stem cell registry and become a potential blood stem cell donor.

Amy said: “If I could meet my donor, I would give them the biggest hug. I just want to throw my arms out and thank them a million times.

(Amy during treatment)

“I want other people – mums, dads, sons and daughters – to be given this amazing second chance at life."

New statistics released by blood cancer charity DKMS show that the Welsh are 60 times more likely to take a blood stem cell donation than to be registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS.

35 per cent of people in Wales have taken it upon themselves to learn CPR in order to save a life, 42 per cent have learnt the Heimlich manoeuvre and 41 per cent have registered to become an organ donor.

Yet it seems there may be a gap in action and intention – with 42 per cent of those questioned saying they would register to be a blood stem cell donor, but so few actually taking action and signing up to the UK’s aligned stem cell registry.

DKMS is calling for the Welsh to come good on their intention, to provide more blood stem cell donor matches, particularly males who make up just 28 per cent of potential donor registered with DKMS, and potentially help save more lives.

In the UK, blood cancers are the third most common cause of cancer death. For most people there is no single cure.

Only 1 in 3 people with blood cancer (and in need of a transplant) will find a matching blood stem cell donor within their own family – 2 in 3 rely on a generous stranger to register as a blood stem donor to save their life.

READ MORE:

There are misconceptions surrounding the blood stem cell donation process, which is perceived to be a very invasive process.

The reality is around 90 per cent of all donations are made through a method called peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC), which is similar to giving blood.

Blood is taken from one arm, passes through a machine which extracts the stem cells and the blood is then returned to them through their other arm.

This is an outpatient procedure that usually takes around four hours and in just 10 per cent of cases, donations are made through bone marrow collection.

This is when the stem cells are collected from the bone marrow at the back of the pelvic bone, and not from the spine.

For both methods, the donor’s blood stem cells are regenerated within a few weeks.

Lisa Nugent, Head of Donor Recruitment at DKMS said: “We hope that by highlighting the good intentions of the Welsh, we can encourage them to take action and help save the lives of those urgently in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

“A blood stem cell donation can be someone’s only hope of beating blood cancer and you could be a potential life saver.

“Amy’s family were torn apart at the news of her diagnosis, however, with the help of one compassionate stranger she can now live life as a healthy young mother.”

“If you are between 17 and 55 and in general good health, take the first step and go online for your home swab kit at