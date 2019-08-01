A ROLEX Submariner watch, Apple MacBook Pro computer and a Honda moped were stolen during a burglary in Newport.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find the raiders who targeted a property on Upper Power Street.

They have released CCTV images of some men they would like to speak to after the break-in two months ago.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The offence is believed to have taken place at approximately 11pm on Tuesday, 18th June 2019, when entry was gained via a kitchen window.

“Items taken included a Rolex Submariner watch and Apple MacBook Pro. A white Honda WW 125 moped was also stolen.

“We would like to identify the men pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information which can assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 96 of 18/6/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.