GWENT Police are urging residents in Newport to be vigilant after reports of fake window cleaners demanding money for work which never took place.

Reports have emerged of a man targeting the homes of vulnerable and elderly residents.

On occasions when victims refused to pay up, they were threatened.

Residents are now being encouraged to ensure doors are locked, and that a chain is used when opening the door to people they don’t know.

Neighbours are also encouraged to look out for those in the area who are elderly or vulnerable.

Sgt Chris Back, of the Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These are opportunistic incidents whereby the suspect is targeting elderly and vulnerable persons into giving him money and threatening those who don’t. On one recent occasion, a neighbour luckily stepped in and asked the suspect to leave before more money could be handed over.

“Although we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind residents to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime."

If you have any information, contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 371 of 28/7/19. You can also direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.