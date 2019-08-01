A SPIKE in the number of children coming into care has contributed to Monmouthshire council facing a budget deficit of £2.4million for the year ahead.

The “significant deficit” was reported at a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on Wednesday, where councillors heard the first financial forecast for this year.

Senior councillors and officers are now reviewing where to find savings to set a balanced budget by the end of March, 2020.

Cllr Phil Murphy, cabinet member for resources, said the authority has “an evolving recovery plan” to bring down the deficit by the end of the year.

“This outturn position is a significant deficit and as such the senior leadership team are considering their actions to resolve that situation,” Cllr Murphy said.

READ MORE:

A report identifies key pressures including within the council’s children’s services department which is predicting an overspend of £2.069 million.

Since November, 2018, there has been a 20 per cent increase in the number of looked after children, increasing from 148 to 178 at the end of May this year.

Six children have entered the authority’s care in this financial year, including four in May which required external placements.

The council’s MonLife department, which incorporates tourism, leisure, culture and youth services is facing a £260,000 overspend, while the Additional Learning Needs budget is £617,995 over.

Car parking and passenger transport service areas are also forecast to be over budget.

Cllr Murphy said the early budget forecast “usually” predicts a potential overspend, which then allows council officers to tackle the deficit.

Savings of £960,000 have already been identified to bring the forecast overspend down to £2.4-million.

The authority is also seeking advice over whether it can make a “significant one-off reclaim of VAT” which could make a “significant difference” to the budget position.

Council leader, Peter Fox, called the predicted deficits “concerning.”

The council’s scrutiny committees will now consider the financial forecast over the coming weeks.