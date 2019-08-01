A ROGERSTONE man who loved sailing and formerly owned two fish and chip shops in Newport has died aged 81.

Frank Roberts died in hospital on July 20 while recovering from surgery. He had recently suffered a fall while working on his boat.

Mr Roberts' son, Warren, described his father as "an absolute star".

"He got people laughing straight away – that's why their fish shop businesses were so successful," he said. "They didn't just sell chips, there was good conversation and a good laugh."

Mr Roberts and his late wife Nita had previously owned two fish and chip shops in Newport – the Duffryn Fish Bar and another on Chepstow Road. They had also owned another chip shop in Cardiff.

(Frank Roberts)

Mr Roberts grew up in Liverpool, and was raised by nuns. By all accounts, he was "quite naughty" as a young boy, his son said.

Adventure beckoned when Mr Roberts was a young man, so he joined the merchant navy and sailed around the world.

READ MORE:

Later, returning to the UK, Mr Roberts swapped Merseyside for Barry, and it was there he met his future wife, Welsh National Opera singer Nita.

The couple made a "terrific double act", their son said, adding: "They weren't afraid of taking on new challenges or new businesses.

"They didn't know failure, they worked as hard as possible to make anything work."

('An absolute star' - tributes to Frank Roberts)

In retirement, Mr Roberts could usually be found fishing, sailing, or working on his boat. He was a member of the Rhymney River Boat Club and Cardiff Yacht Club.

"All through his life he loved the sea, and he always had boats," his son said. "He was totally loved among the boating community."

Sadly, in later life Mr Roberts' wife became ill with dementia, and Mr Roberts visited her every day at her residential home in Newport. She died in July last year, aged 85.

"He was devastated when he lost her," his son said.

Mr Roberts was described by his son as "the backbone of the family" who was outgoing and helpful.

"If somebody was struggling, he would help them – no problem at all," he said.

A funeral for Mr Roberts will take place on Monday, August 5, 2pm, at the Rogerstone and Bassaleg Burial Ground. By request, no flowers, but donations can be made in lieu to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

For enquiries, contact Bettles Funeral Services on 02920 763207.