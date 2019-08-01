Welsh National Opera (WNO) has announced details of its performance packed Autumn 2019 Season.

The season starts with a new production of Bizet’s Carmen, directed by Jo Davies who returns to WNO following Kiss Me, Kate in 2016.

This version is set in 1970s Central America and will provide a new perspective on Carmen, her survival instinct, and the economic and socio-political forces that drive her to use her looks and sexuality to further her cause.

Full of fiery Latin spirit and some of the best-loved music in opera, Carmen will be conducted by WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus.

French mezzo soprano Virginie Verrez will make her WNO debut taking on the lead role of Carmen, with Dimitri Pittas as Don José, Phillip Rhodes as Escamillo and Anita Watson as Micaela.

(Virginie Verrez will make her WNO debut as Carmen. Picture: WNO)

WNO Associate Artist Harriet Eyley will take the role of Frasquita.

Harry Ogg, WNO’s new Associate Conductor in collaboration with the Donatella Flick-LSO Conducting Competition, will work with Tomáš on Carmen in the Autumn, and then return to conduct further performances during the Spring 2020 season.

Tomáš Hanus and Jo Davies will open the Autumn Season with a free Opera Insight talk at Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre on September 8 where they will share the creative process for this new production.

WNO will also present David Pountney’s production of Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen which will be the start of a series celebrating the composer’s work over four years.

The series will include Jenůfa in Autumn 2020 and will culminate with a new production of his penultimate opera, The Makropolus Case, in 2022.

WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus will conduct The Cunning Little Vixen.

(Sophie Bevan as Vixen in WNO's The Cunning Little Vixen. Picture: Catherine Ashmore 603)

Tomáš was recently awarded the Leoš Janáček Memorial Medal for his performances of From the House of the Dead with WNO (2017); he will bring his passion and internationally-recognised expertise in Janáček’s work to this series.

Aoife Miskelly returns to take the role of Vixen.

Also returning to WNO are Lucia Cervoni (Fox), David Stout (Poacher), Claudio Otelli (Forester), Wojtek Gierlach (Parson) and Peter Van Hulle (Schoolmaster).

Completing the main scale programme for the Autumn Season is Verdi’s Rigoletto, which the composer described as his best opera and features well-loved music.

Alexander Joel conducts this production by James McDonald, which sets the action in the White House during the era of John F Kennedy.

Mark S Doss returns to WNO - following his recent portrayal of Scarpia in Tosca - to take the role of Rigoletto.

Young Korean tenor, David Junghoon Kim, will take the role of The Duke, with soprano Marina Monzó as his love interest and Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda, for the Cardiff performances.

WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus said: “I am very excited about WNO’s forthcoming season.

“I am particularly looking forward to sharing the music of Janáček with audiences across Wales and England in David Pountney’s fun-filled production of The Cunning Little Vixen.

“Additionally, I am delighted to be working with Jo Davies on our new production of Carmen.”

(Tomáš Hanus. Picture: Betina Skovbro 06)

WNO will also launch a new interactive Augmented Reality (AR) experience, A Vixen’s Tale.

Taking inspiration from The Cunning Little Vixen, the experience will be a large-scale sensory tunnel book which will follow the vixen through the story using illustration, music excerpts and AR technology.

The free, multi-sensory experience will be accessible to all, and provide a new perspective on this tale.

AR specialists Arcade are developing A Vixen’s Tale with WNO, alongside illustrator Xavier Segers, and will incorporate a gaming element to the experience.

Work on building the experience is being undertaken by Cardiff Theatrical Services (CTS), a wholly owned subsidiary of WNO.

A Vixen’s Tale will open on October 5, when WNO will also hold an Opera Explore Day.

This free family day will include demonstrations, exhibitions, performances and interactive experiences from across the whole company.

Music and singing workshops will be available (must be pre-booked) for those wanting to get more involved.

Accompanying the Season, the WNO Orchestra will perform at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on October 27 as part of the International Concert Series, conducted by Tomáš Hanus.

The repertoire will feature two Czech pieces; Smetana’s Vltava (The Moldau), and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, alongside Debussy’s La Mer.

Tomáš and the Orchestra will be joined for this concert by cellist Daniel Müller-Schott.

WNO General Director, Aidan Lang, said: “While the three exciting productions of the Autumn Season form the bedrock of the Company’s work, our orchestral concerts, the new digital experience and the wide range of the work undertaken by our Youth and Community team demonstrate WNO’s real commitment to opening up the world of opera to as many people as possible.”

