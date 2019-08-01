MORE than 200 young men and women laced up their boots in Newport today for a special football tournament.

The Summer Showcase, organised by B Active, helps people, aged between 16 and 24 and from disadvantaged areas to improve their health and wellbeing through activity.

Participants in Bettws competed in football matches with the winning teams gaining the chance to play in the National B Active Summer Showcase in Manchester on August 22.

Among the teams taking part at the event were Belle Vue FC and MPK Allstars.

People who have joined the B Active groups over the past two years have received training on health-related issues including diet, fitness and mental wellbeing alongside getting the chance to play sport and do physical activity.

Aside from the fitness aspect, they have also helped people develop new skills, find work and entry into education. All day-to-day programmes are run by the participants themselves, keeping the barriers to entry as low as possible to allow more people to turn their life around.