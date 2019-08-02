GREEN gathering is an eco-friendly festival held just outside Chepstow in the shadow of Piercefield House.

The family-friendly festival kicked off on August 1 and will run until Sunday August 4, with plenty of fun in store.

Recycling, solar power and highlighting the effects of climate change on our planet's wildlife share the bill with music, spoken word and cabaret acts.

They also have a selection of vegetarian and vegan food on offer, reinforcing the festival's stance on sustainability.

Here are a selection of pictures from the event.