A YOUNG family have hit out after visiting a product's advertised website - that was actually an Asian pornographic site.

Tiffany Larcombe, of Clist Road, Newport, visited a Home Bargain's store in Spytty last week and bought a pot of Aroma Wax Melts - which is melting wax that generates a scent.

She and her partner, Anthony Webb, visited the product's website - aromawaxmelts.com - as displayed on the packaging, and were left speechless as only pornographic imagery could be seen.

"The items give off a lovely smell," she said.

"Once I got home we typed in the website, which was on the back of the box, because we wanted to buy more Aroma Wax Melt items.

"We could not believe what we saw. I'm absolutely gobsmacked.

"All we could see were pornographic images."

She added: "It is the last thing you expect to see when you visit a company's website."

Mr Webb, who has three children, said he feels "very concerned" that young people could unintentionally access the pornographic site.

"Thankfully I managed to close it down before my three children saw it," said the 42-year-old.

"Joking aside, this is serious. I am very concerned that young people will see porn on this website."

He added: "We have contacted Home Bargains about this. They wanted more details and are now waiting to hear from them."

Aroma Wax Melts is a product of Slovenia, says the back of the product.

Home Bargains were invited to comment, but so far have not responded.

According to the packaging, the wax was made by a Slovenian manufacturer.

Attempts made by the South Wales Argus to contact the manufacturer using the phone number on the packaging were unsuccessful.

Similarly branded Aroma Wax Melts can be found on various websites.