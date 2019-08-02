A MUM-OF-THREE has used her experiences to create a story about the effects of post-natal depression.

Gaynor Kitcher, 50, has three children aged seven, 10 and 12 - and had some traumatic experiences during the pregnancies and births which led to post-natal depression.

"Before my first baby was born, I experienced a number of miscarriages so for me, a pregnancy test was never a guarantee of a living child," said Ms Kitcher.

"My anxiety built the longer my first successful pregnancy continued as there was more to lose. "

Ms Kitcher, from Newport, became worried about sudden infant death syndrome and would constantly watch over her daughter - eventually being diagnosed with post natal depression.

Her second child showed signs of Downs Syndrome and so an invasive test on amniotic fluid was done.

But it was her third child's traumatic birth is what opens the story.

The birth - which came at the same time as her partner needing emergency treatment - was so difficult that footage of it is being used as a teaching tool of how to react to a double emergency.

She said: "I found support group for other mum's suffering from PND, which made me feel less alone on this journey.

"Women need to be able to admit they're not coping and get the help and support they need without fearing their child could be taken away from them.

“I came through the other end and thought that I would be able to help others in a similar position.

“It was raw to write but it did feel good to get it all out on paper.”

The story, called The Baby, merged her three experiences into one.

It's been chosen as a finalist in a national competition run by MIND, where the theme was a journey relating to mental health. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, August 6.