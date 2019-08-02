NEWPORT City Council recently painted fresh lines on a football pitch in Newport, and one football club weren’t too happy with the results.

After arriving for a match on Wednesday, July 24, Pill YMCA, a club has formed from a merger between Newport YMCA FC and Pill AFC, were left bemused when they saw the aftermath work done by the council on the Pill YMCA football pitch.

Jake Young, the Pill YM Captain, said: “We turned up to play a pre-season friendly against Lucas Cwmbran and saw that they had completely messed up the markings, the lines were bad all over the pitch.

“Someone then informed us they’d seen that they had used an electric line marker earlier on in the day. It obviously didn’t work.”

Despite the uneven and misplaced markings, the team still went ahead and played their match with no confusion.

“It was more a case of, this looks ridiculous, we’d be better off doing it ourselves," he added.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "We will ensure this is corrected before the next match. There was a slight hitch with our line machine on this occasion and the problem is being investigated."