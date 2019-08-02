A BUILDING once used by the YMCA Newport until it lost a “critical funding stream” eight months ago has now been taken over.

Newport Live are set to re-open the building, in Mendalgief Road, in the autumn and will introduce a programme which includes sport, physical activity, health and wellbeing, music, education and other things.

The organisation already operates six venues across Newport including Newport Centre, The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, the Active Living Centre, as well as venues at the Newport International Sports Village.

The chief executive of YMCA Cardiff Group, Andrew Templeton, said: “We are delighted to have secured the future of this building with Newport Live. It was vital for the YMCA that the building retained its community focus and we are looking forward to working in partnership with Newport Live over the coming years to develop this vital community building further. Newport Live has a number of exciting plans in motion and I am sure the local community will welcome the doors reopening again soon.”

MORE NEWS:

And John Harrhy, who is the chairman of Newport Live, added: “We are delighted to take on this new building and to be able to provide this vital facility and services to communities in Newport and beyond. This is the first time Newport Live has taken on a new venue and we’re looking forward to working with the YMCA Group as well as the opportunities this building presents in helping us to inspire more people to be happier and healthier.”

At the time, they published a statement, saying: “The board of trustees have had to take the extremely difficult decision to close the charity as a result of losing a crucial funding stream at the end of 2018 and the ongoing challenging economic environment.

It continues: “YMCA remains committed to the local community and is in talks with Newport City Council to find a way forward for the facility.

“We would like to thank all of our staff, volunteers and service users for their dedication and support over the years.”

For further enquiries about this exciting new development, e-mail enquiries@newportlive.co.uk