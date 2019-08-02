AT LEAST six dead hedgehogs have allegedly been killed by Caerphilly County Borough Council workers using strimmers and lawnmowers in Bargoed Park – with the bodies left lying on the ground.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she had seen four dead hedgehogs in the park in the space of a month.

She found the first on July 1 and the most recent on August 1.

She said: “I approached one of the council guys who had a strimmer in his hands and asked if he was the only strimmer in the park. He replied yes, so I told him he’d killed a hedgehog and he got so aggressive refuting what I’d said.”

Two calls to the council's parks department were also alleged to have been met with the same response.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have expressed their regret at the issue and will be providing training to staff.

A spokeswoman said: “We were very saddened to hear about the issues regarding hedgehogs at Bargoed Park. A representative from the council’s parks department has phoned the member of the public who reported it to discuss the issues further and has agreed a way forward to prevent this happening again.

“A number of measures will now be put in place by the council including the implementation of a procedure and awareness raising sessions for staff. We have also sought advice from the British Hedgehog Preservation Society who are arranging to send materials for use on equipment, etc.

“We are also supporting the resident in her efforts to engage and raise awareness within the local community. We will be providing space in the park notice boards for information to be displayed and we also understand that the resident will be making contact with the rugby and football clubs who use the facilities.”