A MAN has gone missing following his leave from a specialist mental health hospital.

38-year-old Ben Mead is a patient at Llanarth Court Hospital, in Abergavenny, who went on authorised leave on Wednesday July 31.

Mr Mead has failed to return and Gwent Police are appealing for information to find his whereabouts.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police said: "Ben Mead is described as white, 5ft9 tall and of slim build with medium length brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, blue jumper and blue trainers.

"While Ben is not believed to be a risk to the public, if members of the public see Ben, please do not approach him but contact the police."

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log number 299 31/7/19.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.