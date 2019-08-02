A MAN was rushed to hospital with 'serious head injuries' after an early morning incident in Tredegar.

Police confirmed the 21-year-old was taken Castle Street in Tredegar to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

His condition remains unknown.

A 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man from the Tredegar area were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Roads around Castle Street were blocked to motorists this morning as police investigated.

They have now been reopened.

Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn said: “An investigation is now underway, and we currently have officers in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and providing reassurance to the local community.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, filmed or taken images on their mobile devices, to please get in touch as they may be able to help us with our enquiries and help us build a picture of what has happened.

“We are also asking any motorists using the road around this time to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information.”

If you think you can help, call 101, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 20 of 2/8/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.