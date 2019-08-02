MOTORWAY traffic on the M4 around Newport is heavy and tailbacks are increasing as summer holiday motorists bottleneck near the city.

There does not appear to have been a collision and the congestion appears to be caused by sheer weight of traffic.

Queues of slow-moving vehicles stretch from Junction 23 (westbound) at Magor all the way to Junction 28 (westbound) at Tredegar Park.

Motorists are advised to plan extra time if they are travelling past Newport on the M4 this afternoon heading into this evening.