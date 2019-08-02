AN APPEAL has been lodged to overturn Newport City Council’s decision to reject plans for a shisha bar in Pill.

Lounge 32 Ltd had hoped to open a ‘first of its kind’ venue, complete with an outdoor smoking area, in Commercial Road to satisfy demand for shisha bars in the city.

Under the proposals the bar would make use of a ground floor which has been vacant for 15 years, with the building’s upper floors housing apartments which are currently vacant.

Planning chiefs turned down planning permission in April, ruling that issues of noise, parking and a loss of amenity would have a “detrimental impact” on people living nearby.

The proposals provoked a mixed response, with Pill councillor Tracey Holyoake opposed and South East Wales AM Mohammad Asghar, together with a group of residents, in support.

Pill councillor Tracey Holyoake, who objected to the plans, and supporter South East Wales AM Mohammad Asghar

But the decision is now being challenged by Hussain Architectural Design Ltd, on behalf of the applicant, with an appeal being lodged with the Planning Inspectorate in July.

A statement says: “Too many premises that offer shisha do so with the risk of allowing smoking indoors, and they open themselves up for multiple fines for illegal indoor smoking.

“[Lounge 32] want to introduce a shisha bar at this address due to the demand for one within the city of Newport.

How the outdoor smoking shelter could look if approved by a planning inspector

“The applicant wishes to do so with the proper permissions in place and provide a legal and safe space for customers to comfortably and happily frequent.”

The firm disputes each of the reasons given for refusal starting with noise, saying that no amplified music will be played inside the shisha lounge or in the smoking shelter.

Chatter amongst patrons would be buffered by the shelter’s roof, according to a report, while the bar’s opening times of noon to 11pm were typical of other businesses and restaurants in the area.

But the applicant would be willing to limit late opening hours and increase soundproofing if it meant the application could be approved.

Council planning officers had concerns that the smoking shelter would take away “essential” outdoor private amenity space for future occupants of the apartments in the upper floors of the building.

The appeal claims the space is unused and partially overgrown, adding that the shelter will be limited to a single storey and would not overbear onto residents’ amenity space.

With regards to parking, Newport City Council said: “The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the additional parking demand can be accommodated within the area and, as such, the proposal is deemed to be detrimental to highway safety and residential amenity.”

In response, the applicant says use of the former Kwik Save supermarket’s car park opposite the property has been offered by the site’s owner, local businessman Shelim Hussain.

Taxi, bus and train timetables would also be given to prospective staff and customers in a bid to curb car use and alleviate parking problems in Commercial Road.

A planning inspector will consider the appeal in the coming months.