AN APPEAL has been launched to overturn Newport council’s decision rejecting plans to convert a doctor’s surgery into a 10-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

An application to change the use of the former Eveswell Surgery – which closed in March – was refused by the city council over parking concerns.

Nearly 100 residents living near the Chepstow Road surgery had signed petitions against the plans, stating that parking on the surrounding streets was “already at capacity”.

Rejecting the proposal, council planners said additional parking demand would “cause congestion to the detriment of residential amenity.”

In its decision, the council said demand for on-street parking in the area is already ‘high.’

But an appeal lodged against the refusal, made by LRJ Planning on behalf of the applicant, claims the council was “overly rigorous” in its approach.

A statement says: “Given the levels of traffic likely to be generated it is not going to result in any material harm to neighbour amenity caused by any congestion.

“It is considered that the refusal reason has no sound basis, and the council has been overly rigorous in their approach, and made vague and generalised opinions about the impact of the development.”

The appeal says the HMO would generate a demand for 12 parking spaces, compared to the previous use as a surgery which needed 25.

Despite the application offering no off-street parking, the appellant says there is “a sufficient level of availability of parking within the vicinity”.

It says the building is located in “an accessible and sustainable location”, close to transport links and retail facilities, making it “attractive to those without access to a car”.

Such accommodation could help those working at the Celtic Manor Resort, the new International Conference Centre Wales and school support staff, a statement says.

The appellant claims such staff “will be on lower incomes and not able to afford a car”.

Under the plans, the building’s ground floor would have four bedrooms, a communal lounge, kitchen, dining room and bathroom facilities.

The first floor would have six bedrooms, with two en-suites, and two shower rooms with toilets.

The applicant says there is “significant demand” for housing of this type.

A planning inspector will consider the appeal in the coming months.