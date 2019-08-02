TWO planning applications proposing to bring flats to a city centre street could be given the green light next week.

Former offices on the corner of Lower Dock Street and John Street in Pill, Newport, could be converted into 15 flats under one of the schemes.

And a separate application to convert a former warehouse on Lower Dock Street into 12 flats has also been recommended for approval.

The scheme for 15 flats has been backed for approval by planning officers despite an objection from the nearby Asda store.

The supermarket says the proposed flats would be “adversely affected” by its deliveries, which are permitted between 6.30am and midnight, seven days a week.

“The introduction of residential properties in John Street could lead to a conflict of uses, with potential sleep disturbance, noise complaints and noise abatement action,” the objection states.

“The existing permitted delivery times must be protected as these are an essential requirement to the ongoing operation of the existing Asda store.”

The store says that the noise of HGVs passing the flats has been under estimated in the applicant’s assessment.

It also disagrees with proposed mitigation measures.

However planning officers have recommended that the applicant’s assessment is taken in good faith.

Conditions requiring sound insulation within the building are proposed though.

The application proposes using all of the floors of the vacant building to turn it into flats.

Ten of the flats would be one-bedroom, two would have two-bedrooms and three would be studio flats.

Meanwhile a separate application proposes 12 flats within a former warehouse, which is Grade-II-listed, in Lower Dock Street, close to its junction with George Street.

Eleven one-bedroom flats and a studio flat are proposed within the three-storey building, which has a commercial and manufacturing history.

The application proposes a first and second floor rear extension, a new roof and alterations to the front of the building.

Some extensions which have been made to the building could also be demolished.

The council’s conservation officer has raised concern over the impact of the plans on the appearance of part of the building.

However planners believe the “significant regeneration benefits” of the proposal outweighs this concern.

Off-street parking would not be provided, which council officers say is acceptable as the site is close to public transport and retail facilities

Both applications will be considered by Newport council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.