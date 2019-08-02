GWENT Police have issued an appeal for information regarding a missing woman from Newport.

Rachael Hall was reported missing on Thursday, July 25 but hadn't been seen for a few weeks prior to this.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

A Gwent Police spokesperson continued: "Rachael is 35 years old and is described as white, 5ft5 tall and of medium build with dark hair and green eyes.

"If you have seen Rachael or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting log 116 of 25/07/19.

"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."