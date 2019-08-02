A FORMER Gwent school employee is to go on trial after denying a catalogue of historic sex abuse allegations said to have been committed against pupils.

Robert Starr, aged 69, worked at Mounton House School in Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, and is accused of attacking boys there decades ago.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges which were allegedly committed against 12 complainants.

Starr, of Ty Fry Road, Rumney, Cardiff, denied 34 counts of indecent assault, two of gross indecency with a child and one of a sexual assault.

He is due to go on trial on January 13 next year at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Roger Griffiths.

Starr was granted bail by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.