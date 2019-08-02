ANNUAL bus pass prices for Newport college and sixth form students will stay frozen for the fourth year in a row.

Parents will pay £370 per child for a Newport Transport season ticket from September, with Newport City council continuing to provide £150 travel grants for eligible pupils.

Plans to increase the costs every year, with the aim of scrapping the council’s home to transport assistance entirely, have been suspended since 2015.

A report says: “Any further increase to the current level of parental contributions will result in additional disparity between students using the local bus network and contracted services, and possibly profit, and thus lead to complaints and negative publicity for the council.

“The subsidy for post-16 home to school transport is discretionary, and the preferred option seeks to support post-16 learners to access education across the city whilst balancing the financial pressures on the council with the costs faced by parents.”

Before the council agreed to align the fees, the cost to children using the local bus network was £320 per year and £370 for those using contracted vehicles.

Contracted services are offered to those who are unable to reach their nearest available school via Newport Transport.

There are also four secondary schools in and around Newport not served by the local bus network – Bassaleg School, Caerleon Comprehensive School, St Joseph’s RC High School and Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.

The council estimate that the average cost of a seat on contracted buses serving these schools are:

Bassaleg School – £740

Caerleon Comprehensive School – £845

St Joseph’s RC High School – £805

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw – £1,665

The report says: “It would not be feasible to levy varying parental contributions dependent on which of these schools a child attends, and thus a standard contribution for contracted provision must be agreed.”

Any empty seats on contracted services can be offered on a first-come first-served concessionary basis, though they could be withdrawn if they are needed for a qualifying pupil.

These concessionary seats will cost parents £520 a year, the full cost of the council’s post-16 travel policy.

The cost of a youth service bus pass is reviewed annually by Newport Transport, which has yet to confirm any changes for the coming academic year.

Cllr Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills, is expected to sign off the policy on August 7.