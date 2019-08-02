THE MOTHER of a soldier from Cwmbran who was killed serving in Afghanistan is looking to raise money for a charity which supports servicemen and their families to mark 10 years since his passing.

Private James Prosser was just 21 when he was killed while driving a Warrior vehicle in the Musa Qaleh district of Helmand Province in September 2009, serving with the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh.

Mr Prosser’s mother, Sarah Adams, is now looking to raise £3,653 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity by September 27, £1 for every day since Pte Prosser’s death.

Ms Adams is an ambassador for the charity, which supports serving soldiers, veterans, and injured soldiers both mentally and physically, and their families.

“It will have been a decade since we lost James, and that is 3,653 days of not having him here with us,” said Ms Adams. “I just wanted to do something to remember him and others that we have lost, as well as those who are currently serving and those who have been injured serving their country.

"I’m really surprised that we have nearly raised that amount already. It was just something to raise money in his memory.

"As a mum, you always want to protect your children. I will always want to protect his memory and make sure that he and other soldiers are not forgotten.

"He thought it was right to go and to make it a better place – but we haven’t.

"Trying to keep his memory alive and raising money for this charity makes it a little bit easier.

"ABF have been there and supported so many families like us.

"Even if everyone can just donate £1, imagine what good all of those £1s can do."

(Private James Prosser.)

Following his death, Pte Prosser was described by his mum as “computer mad.” He had always wanted to be a graphic designer, but two weeks of work experience in an office changed things and he decided it was not for him.

He decided to join the army and started his six months training at ITC Catterick in July 2008, aged 20.

He finished training in February 2009 and flew out to Afghanistan on July 27, 2009.

The former Llantarnam Comprehensive School pupil had a road named after him - James Prosser Way - on the former Llantarnam Comprehensive School site in 2017.

Ms Adams paid tribute to her son, who she described as "a lovely young man."

"He was a lovely little boy that grew up in to a brave, handsome, honourable young man," she said. "He had a fantastic sense of humour – I think we were all on the end of that at some point!

"He was lovely. I would like people to remember that he was a lovely young man who sacrificed everything for his country.

"I don’t want him to be forgotten, or for any other soldiers who have lost their lives serving their country to be forgotten."

At the time of writing, more than £2,900 has been donated since it was set up on Saturday, July 27 - the 10 year anniversary on when Pte Prosser flew out to Afghanistan.

If you would like to donate, visit