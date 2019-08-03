While this weekend isn't looking likely to hit the scorching temperatures we've been seeing recently, it will remain warm for the most part.

Today will see the best of the weather, with temperatures looking likekly to peak at around 23 degrees.

Tomorrow will hit similar temperatures but with fewer sunny spells.

READ MORE:

Chances of rain are slim to nothing, but then again, it is Wales so be prepared for any eventuality.

Cooler evenings will likely be a welcome relief to those struggling to get a decent night's sleep of late.

Heading into next week, rain looks more likely but it will remain warm.