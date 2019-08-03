A WELSH singer is embarking on her first UK tour in more than two years.

Following her critically acclaimed 2018 album redisCOVERed, singer-songwriter and pianist Judith Owen has announced a set of October UK dates, where she will be showcasing her unique interpretations of classic hits as part of her ‘Ego Non Karaoke – I don’t do karaoke’ shows.

Ms Owen said: "I can’t believe how long it’s been since I last toured the UK.

“I’ve travelled the world in support of redisCOVERed, (and even learnt to swear in multiple languages), but nothing compares to coming home and sharing the new songs and stories with my British fans and friends."

Her 2018 album reimagines a diverse catalogue of tracks – including Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden, Summer Nights from Grease, Smoke on the Water by Deep Purple, and Hotline Bling by Drake – with the Daily Express praising her “ability to make a song her own.”

Ms Owen’s live performances, whether as a headliner or as the handpicked opening act for Bryan Ferry’s recent tours of Europe and North America, have been wowing listeners and gaining fans.

This includes fellow artist, Jackson Browne, who said of Owen’s onstage prowess: “It’s a masterclass on how a show should be done.”

Joining Ms Owen on her UK tour will be master percussionist Pedro Segundo, who the Sunday Times’ describes as “the master of ‘less is more’.”

Ms Owen’s UK tour includes a performance at Acapela, in Cardiff, on Sunday October 20 from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets for this performance are £20 with a £2 booking fee.

For a full list of tour dates and venues, or to book tickets, visit