AN ASTHMA suffer has claimed people's lives could be “seriously effected” by a dramatic rise in pollution, if plans to convert a former university campus into housing are given the green light.

But Maggie Sweeney, who lives in Roman Reach, is seriously concerned about hers and others’ welfare if there is any rise in pollution levels.

The exam invigilator believes the development will inevitably lead to greater traffic which will have an impact on air quality.

“I have been a Caerleon resident for over 25 years, and in that time, due to personal reasons, I moved to another area which happened to be in the middle of two major roads,” said the 70-year-old.

“As a bad asthma sufferer, I found my asthma attacks increased substantially due to the pollution from these two roads. Eventually, as a result of this I moved back to Caerleon and now live on Roman Reach.

“Being away from intense pollution has improved my asthma.

“The increased volume of traffic 220 extra homes will bring to Caerleon, based on the assumption each home will have at least two cars, can only make the already serious pollution problem in the village much worse.

“I am fearful for my health and that of others, and as an asthma sufferer I am aware of the problems that pollution can bring. I fear for our children, especially with an infant school right in the heart of all this pollution.”

She also claimed that the vicinity lacks the infrastructure for the development, saying: “I care passionately for Caerleon and I’m upset that this beautiful area could be ruined.

“We do not have the infrastructure for these houses—there are no alternative roads or even a railway station.

"Our council need to listen to the voice of the Caerleon residents."

Redrow is carrying out a pre-application consultation because an application cannot be submitted to Newport City Council until that process is completed and the views of residents, ward members and statutory consultees have been considered by the developer.

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said: "Representations can be made to the council after an application has been submitted.

"The council’s independent planning committee will consider the application. Members will make the decision they believe is most appropriate after weighing up all the considerations including planning policies as well as comments from statutory bodies and other consultees, including members of the public."

Conservative Cllr Joan Watkins, who represents Caerleon, added her concerns: “There is no doubt that this site will need to be developed because it will degrade in time.

“The issue here is the lack of infrastructure. Schools are at or are nearing full capacity, there are long waits for GP appointments, and air quality is bad.

“Having this development would exacerbate many problems.”

Responding to concerns, a spokeswoman from Redrow said: "Building responsibly is of paramount importance to us and the site at Caerleon will be no exception.

"As always, we’ll be working closely with local partners to ensure that our plans meet all the regulatory requirements, as well as our own high standards."

Redrow Homes’ applications consists of a mixture of one, two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes are proposed.

The development proposes 152 houses, 22 affordable homes and the remaining 49 homes located within existing buildings at the site – the main campus building, village hall, TJ Webley building, Tŷ Hywel building and Felthorpe House. The listed buildings will be converted to one-, two- and three-bedroom flats as well as two- and three-bedroom houses.

Felthorpe House will be converted into a five-bedroom house.