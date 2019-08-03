A DRUG dealer was warned by a judge he faces an inevitable jail sentence after being found with more than 500 grams of cannabis and £1,000 in cash.

Scott Gieulletti, aged 30, formerly of Ombersley Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply.

The hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told that police found 516g of cannabis at the defendant’s home as well as the bundle of cash.

A “drug dealer’s list” was also discovered at the property and Gieulletti’s mobile phone was found to contain messages relating to trafficking.

Stephen Thomas, representing Gieulletti, said: “The defendant was the victim of a very serious assault about eight years ago.”

His barrister added that his client suffers from mental health problems and “has a significant history of cannabis use”.

READ MORE:

‘Family man’ caught with sickening animal porn videos

Drones to be used to map thousands of years of Welsh history

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, told Mr Thomas: “He set himself up in business. I want him to understand he is facing a custodial sentence.

“He needs to prepare himself to pay the price for being a drug dealer.”

The prosecution was represented by Tony Trigg.

Gieulletti, now of Blackwater Close, Bettws, Newport, was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on September 10.

He must observe an electronically tagged curfew between 7pm and 6am.