THE FAMILY and friends of a missing man are not giving up hope that his body could be found.

Kyle Vaughan, from Newbridge, would be turning 31 today, Saturday, August 3.

He went missing aged 24 on December 31, 2012.

His car, a silver Peugeot, was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys - but there was no sign of Kyle.

A police missing person inquiry was launched, and developed into a murder inquiry with four arrests.

All those arrested were released without further action.

In October 2016, the family were presented with a presumption of death certificate by a High Court judge.

(A sign on the road where his car was found)

On January 1, 2018, Kyle’s mum Mary Lucas died still not knowing where her son was.

“When people say Mary died of cancer, I always say no," said Kyle's father, Alan Vaughan.

"She died of a broken heart.

"Mary's spent the last years of her life missing her son, she wants him home and so do a lot of people.”

Almost seven years on the search for answers is still ongoing.

His father has never given up.

Today (Saturday, August 3), on what would have been his son’s 31st birthday, he's arranged for 10,000 flyers to be distributed appealing for information.

(L-R Karl Sheahan (Kyle's brother), Kyle Vaughan, and Alan Vaughan (Kyle's father). The photo was taken on Kyle Vaughan's 21st birthday. Photo submitted by Gwent Police)

“Kyle would have been 31 this year, but to me, he’s still only 24," said Mr Vaughan.

“I do something on every birthday, after Mary’s birthday, I spoke to her sister Kath and said that for Kyle’s I was going to print flyers.

“She thought it was a great idea and so 10,000 have been printed and distributed around Pant, Newbridge, Cwmcarn and Abercarn, as that is where his friends live or lived.

“It cost me £800 to do the flyers but if we get just one call with information, it would be worth every penny.

“Someone knows where Kyle’s body is and its disgusting that its being kept from us.

“I want to get Kyle’s body back so that I can lay him to rest with his mum.

“I’ve been wanting closure for seven years. Mary held on for five years, battling multiple cancers and the grief over her murdered son.”

(The distributed flyer. Picture: Gemma Jensen)

There is a strong belief in Mr Vaughan’s mind that this year will see the return of his son’s body.

He said: “Something is telling us Kyle is coming home.

“I’m going to put flowers on Mary and Kyle’s graves. We have a headstone for Kyle, but no body to bury."

(A memorial service held for Kyle in 2017. Family and friends are still full of hope that his body will be fouond so they can officially lay him to rest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Kyle’s friends are also still rallying around to get answers. One, Gemma Jenson, posted a picture of the flyer, which has been shared by more than 1,000 people. She accompanied the picture with a message asking people to share and that someone knows something. She ended the message with an emotional tribute to Kyle.

She told the South Wales Argus: “Kyle was a good friend of mine and I felt that as the flyers only went around small villages such as Pant, Newbridge and Cwmcarn, not everyone would see the flyers. So, my aim was to make sure that the flyers would get shared by as many people as I can, in the aim that even the slightest bit of information could be revealed.

“Over 1000 shares and people are still sharing it from so many different communities which is amazing, and this make people aware that the appeal is still on going and will still be on going until he is found.”

Gwent Police are continuing to investigate the murder. If you have any information about Kyle’s disappearance, please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.