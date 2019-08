Update 11.37am: There is queueing traffic on Coed-Y-Brain Road Northbound from turning for LLanbradach to Rue De Ploubezre.

Update 11.30am: One person has been taken to hospital, it is understood.

Update 11.15am: Delays are estimated at 30 minutes, according to online reports.

--

A CRASH has caused a roundabout to close in Caerphilly.

The incident happened on the A469, causing the Llanbradach Roundabout to shut.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

More to follow soon.