HERE are some of the most popular must-visit attractions across Gwent this summer.

In our latest Facebook shout out, we asked for your favourite attractions across Gwent that families can visit across Gwent (Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen) and you let us know the best ones.

There were some great mentions - such as Newport Wetlands Nature Reserve and Caldicot Castle - but here are the top five, as voted for by the public.

Please note that these are based on votes, not location, and are in no particular order.

Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran

(Greenmeadow Farm Baby Goats. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Greenmeadow Community Farm has topped all other options as the most popular attraction to visit this summer, with people singing its praises.

Sinead Lurvey said: “Greenmeadow Farm hold themed days throughout the summer holidays, such as wild west themed events.

“Their café has recently won an award for best themed Café and were highly recommended on Best Community Café.”

Helen Bastow said: “It’s winning awards even though they have a very small budget that’s chopped every year. Beautiful day out.”

Sian Davies urged people to visit ‘stop this wonderful place from closing’, due to the proposed cuts by Torfaen Council.

Amina Mohamed said Greenmeadow Farm is one of her “favourites”.

Big Pit National Coal Museum, Pontypool

(Big Pit National Coal Museum)

Big Pit is one of Britain’s leading mining museums, with facilities to educate and entertain all ages, it’s certain to be an exciting day out.

Lynne Gibson: “Big Pit is well worth a visit. To go below ground as the miners did is a real eye opener.”

READ MORE:

Many ranked Big Pit highly, with its multi-media tour of a modern coal mine and many exhibitions.

Tredegar House, Duffryn, Newport

(Tredegar House. Picture: Camera Club member Chris Gardner)

This medieval house has become an iconic attraction in Newport, with voting to visit and see the beautiful gardens and park.

Amina Mohamed said: “The house is lovely, and the walk around the lake is nice.”

Jo Anne enjoys that food, drink and activities surrounding the house are "mostly cheap and free".

From 17th-century rooms to a parkland covering more than 90 acres, Tredegar House is definitely a must-visit attraction.

Pontypool Park, Pontypool

(Pontypool Park. Picture: Fatma Richards)

Known locally as the People’s Park, Pontypool Park was another favourite choice.

Margaret Pugh said: “Pontypool Park has loads of lovely walks, ponds, play parks, bicycle ramps, a leisure centre, a swimming pool, indoor activities, a café, a maze, ski slopes and lots more.”

After listing the many activities available at the park, she said it is “well worth a visit”.

There are even footpath links into the Brecon Beacons National Park on the most northern boundary.

The Transporter Bridge, Brunel Street, Newport

(Transporter Bridge. Picture: Ian Agland)

The remarkable Newport Transporter Bridge is only one of six that are still left operating worldwide, from a total of twenty constructed.

Hannah Davies would like people to know that they hold "lots of events throughout the summer" at the bridge.

Especially at the Visitor Centre, located on the west bank and features exhibits on the history of the bridge and its construction, as well as other transporter bridges around the world.