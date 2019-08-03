FOUR men who braved the elements on a unique charity challenge have raised more than £2,500.

Mike Brown, 70, Mark Richards, 60, Sean Hayward, 53, and Dan Perham, 44, (also known as the Tarmac Tearaways) walked from Pontypool Conservative Club to Swansea’s Cross Keys Pub in just three days, in aid of the local charity Hope GB.

Recently, the four men involved had a presentation evening at Pontypool Conservative Club, hosted by Kev “The Rev” Pearce and attended by charity organiser Ms Sarah Robinson.

(The Tarmac Tearaways celebrate victory)

A cheque for £2,550.20 was presented and gratefully received by Ms Robinson, who thanked those involved, including supporters, for their courageous efforts.

The TarmaTearawaysys said: “We would like to thank everyone for their sincere and generous support and donations.

“Hope GB is a local charity, served by volunteers, to assist individuals and families with relative and/or friends with Autism or Asperger’s Syndrome.

“We extend enormous gratitude to Mr and Mrs Kevin Jones. We also wish to thank Hope GB, Laura and Julie Kendall, Sue Rafferty, friends and staff at Panteg County Hospital, Teresa Richards and staff at Pontypool Conservative Club, No Limit taxis, Cashino, MCC Wales, members of the ORB workforce, Molson Coors Brewery, the Nationwide Building Society and Ruck ‘N’ Maul for their benevolence and assistance.

“Friends were made en route, even although most people we met were stunned at the nature of the task. However, everyone we encountered were immensely encouraging, supportive and generous, as were friends and families following our progress.

“Good company, great cause and very rewarding, it was a pleasure, like a walk in the park."

(Tarmac Tearaways with some of their supporters)

For more information about Hope GB visit